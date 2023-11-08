A punter bounced on his feet and raised his arm as though whipping a horse down the straight, as he watched the television screen capturing The Big Dance at Royal Randwick Racecourse, cheering Joseph Jones Racing's Super Helpful into third place.
His shouts of glee filled the Sapphire Coast Turf Club, where close to 1000 people attended the Melbourne Cup and Big Dance Race Day for live races, cheeky bets, shouts of excitement, occasional disappointment, and a few drinks with friends on the beautiful spring day.
Pambula's Aloha Eve fashion boutique sponsored the Fashion on the Field competition where Merimbula's Bonnie Gamlin won best dressed, Bega's Amanda Watkins won best fascinator, and Tim Shinnick and Tammy Edmonds won best couple.
Ladies wore fascinators, perfectly coordinated to their outfits, while others tied ribbon on to their headpieces to match their aesthetic colour schemes, many in florals, some sporting bright hues, but all dressed to the nines for the yearly November event.
Turf club CEO Rob Tweedie said the day was a great success with good racing at the local track as well as for punters to watch on the big screens.
He shared that many of the visitors attending the race day were from Sydney and Victoria, and was proud to hear about Barb's win and the $300,000 prize for third place.
Bombala's Barb Joseph and her sons Matt and Paul Jones had two horses competing in 20 horse Big Dance, including Bega Cup winner 'Manderboss' and Snake Gull winner 'Super Helpful.'
ALSO IN SPORT:
With 400 metres to go along the straight, Super Helpful wasn't in the first six positions, but flashed home at the end taking third place.
As the day came to an end, the JJR team had received five places at three racecourses in two states.
Sapphire Coast Turf Club's sponsorship and marketing manager, Jen Svenoy said the Far South Coast was very proud of the JJR team and their matriarch of horse racing, Barb, who she described as the "Gai Waterhouse of country horse training," with a smile.
