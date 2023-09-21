Bega District News
Bega Year 12 students celebrate final week: 'Embrace the future and carve your own path'

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated September 21 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:53pm
Bega High School's Year 12 cohort have been celebrating their final days of formal schooling. Picture supplied
From signing names and scribbling messages on shirts, to washing teachers' cars as a fundraiser for their school formal, Bega High's Year 12 students were beaming with smiles for their final week of classes.

