Fishing club sets its lines for Tri-Estuary Challenge

November is the month of the Tri-Estuary Challenge which takes its name from the three areas that can be fished - the Bega River Estuary, Merimbula Lake including Merimbula Back Lake, and Pambula Lake and Rivers.
Scheduled for the weekend of November 18-19 and open to all comers, the Tri-Estuary is the club's major estuary event. Pencil it into your diary and look up the club's website www.mbglac.com.au for entry details.
This year there are six species on the list and over $2700 in prizes to be won.
Ocean flathead continue to bite well off Kianinny, Tura Headland and off the Pinnacles at Haycock Beach. Best results from 28-30 fathoms while drifting.
Try also the Horseshoe reef, Lennards Island and further south past Boyds Tower at Eden.
Some small mako sharks have been taken on the flathead grounds.
Keep your rigs ready for gummy shark just north of Long Point and at the inner edge of Horseshoe reef.
Good snapper and morwong remain off Long Point at 18-20 fathoms and north of Haycock Point at 22 fathoms.
Some very large calamari squid are active about the Merimbula Fishing Platform try at evening and after dark with a slow sinking size 3 jig.
Salmon can be taken off our local beaches, just ask the local dolphins! Try at Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings. Look for the deeper channels (rips) for best results.
Drummer, salmon and tailor are available to rock fishers off the headlands.
Wonboyn is fishing well with dusky flathead, some large bream, lots of trevally and tailor plus estuary perch and mulloway all on the chew. Best results using soft plastics and local prawns.
Luderick are schooling about the Merimbula causeway and along from Mitchies jetty. Best bait is stringy weed at the top of the run in tide.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reports of some fine mulloway from the lake continue, note those below 70cm are undersize. Tolling along the western edges at about 3m depth can also tempt some lovely dusky flathead and tailor, try hard body sinking lures.
November has arrived and bream is the species for this month's competition.
The club will be open on Friday, November 10, from 6pm. Visitors welcome.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.