Fishing club sets its lines for Tri-Estuary Challenge

Updated November 8 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 11:50am
November is the month of the Tri-Estuary Challenge which takes its name from the three areas that can be fished - the Bega River Estuary, Merimbula Lake including Merimbula Back Lake, and Pambula Lake and Rivers.

