Archibald Prize tour to herald official opening of Bega's new contemporary gallery

By Staff Reporters
October 20 2023 - 3:57pm
The prestigious Archibald Prize 2023 touring exhibition will herald the opening of SECCA - the South East Centre for Contemporary Art - in Bega on the evening of November 17.

