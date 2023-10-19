Many parents would have that box, in the back of the garage or up in the roof, of all their children's attempts at creativity.
The artworks and stories that have had their time on the fridge door, but are too precious to throw away.
Those early works of some of Australia's best-loved authors and illustrators are being shown at Bega Library in coming days.
Bega Valley Shire Library was excited to announce its involvement with the Headland Writers Festival this month, as host of the Juvenilia exhibition from Saturday, October 21.
Council's community and cultural services manager, Anne Cleverley said Juvenilia was the term used for work produced by an author or artist while they were a child.
"Bega library's Juvenilia exhibition will showcase Australian children's authors and illustrators and their early attempts at storytelling," Ms Cleverley said.
"Whether it's handwriting stories on scrap paper or drawing pictures in pencil, some of today's most prominent creators of children's books started when they were children."
Juvenilia, to officially open at 12pm on Saturday, will feature the works of Andy Griffiths, Alison Lester, Graeme Base, Ursula Dubosarsky, Danny Katz, Dub Leffler, Oliver Phommavanh, Aimee Chan, Chris Kennett, Kylie Howarth, Trent Roberts, Dianne Wolfer, Asphyxia, Susanne Gervay, Tim Harris, Hazel Edwards, Jeremy Lachlan, Craig Sheather and Mandy Foot.
"We are particularly honoured to have Juvenilia-featured writer, Aimee Chan to run a workshop for 8 to 12-year-olds at 10.30am on the same day," Ms Cleverley said.
"The workshop, Collaging The Self, tackles the topic of inside-self verses outside-self and guides participants through a process of contemplation and self-expression using collage and writing."
Ms Chan has written multiple children's books, created a podcast series and had her work published in titles all over the world, including CNN, SBS, Harper's BAZAAR, ELLE, Cosmopolitan, The Weekend Australian and The Straits Times.
Juvenilia is presented by South East Arts and Bega Library with funding support from Create NSW.
The Headland Writers Festival is on October 27-29 at Tathra. For program details see www.headlandfestival.com.au
Book into Aimee Chan's workshop via this link
