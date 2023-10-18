If it was up to his father, Gavin Swalwell's life trajectory would have been a little bit different. However, the chef and co-owner of Tidal Restaurant and Wine Bar in Merimbula said he was thankful he followed his dreams and picked up the apron.
"I've been a chef since I was 17, [I'm] 53 now...I started at 14 at McDonalds," said Gavin, who, according to his partner Fiona Myers, nagged his parents until he could pursue his passion.
"Dad was sure I was going to be an engineer. I did maths AB, physics, chemistry and English, and I became a chef, and Dad was gutted," Gavin said with a smile.
"He still benchmarks me against mates who went through and did engineering, 'I suppose you're holding your own against these guys'."
Now, after 37 years in the industry, having been classically French trained, developed his skills through working in high end restaurants, Gavin said he was looking forward to the future on the Far South Coast.
Helping Tidal Restaurant's first birthday celebrations, it was named a finalist for two prestigious awards run by the Restaurant and Catering Association of Australia - Best Seafood Restaurant Regional NSW and Best Contemporary Australian Informal Regional NSW.
"We've never been that restaurant to chase that sort of stuff, but when they give it to you, that's cool," Gavin said, before Fi continued, "I'd prefer for people to be happy here, than for any of that."
Antique fishing rods, reels and timber surfboards are mounted on walls, reflecting the restaurant's connection with the ocean, while ceiling acoustic foam has been customised with paint in sauce bottles to add a splash of contemporary art while dampening sound, creating a welcoming aesthetic and atmosphere.
"We don't try to be pretentious, we're not pretentious, you see by the settings, there's no tablecloths, deliberately, but you still get beautiful glassware, you get napery, a nice little light in the middle of the table, you get your bread, a compound butter to go with your meal, all complementary," Gavin said.
"All while looking at where your oysters are growing, how amazing," Fi added.
Joining the team at Tidal is Nikolaos (Nick) Pouloupatis, one of Melbourne's top restaurant maitre d's, who will provide a seamless connection between front and back of house, and train and nurture young talent through his guidance and support.
"It's pretty disappointing [he moved to front of house] because he's a bloody good chef," Gavin said with a laugh.
"He brings that wealth of knowledge from being a chef and being able to translate that on to the floor to the customers."
