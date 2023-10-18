Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Melbourne's top restaurant maitre d' joins Merimbula's Tidal Restaurant

James Parker
By James Parker
October 18 2023 - 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Co-owners of Tidal Restaurant, chef Gavin Swalwell and his partner Fiona Myers, who looks after front of house, which is situated on 23 Beach Street in Merimbula. Picture by James Parker
Co-owners of Tidal Restaurant, chef Gavin Swalwell and his partner Fiona Myers, who looks after front of house, which is situated on 23 Beach Street in Merimbula. Picture by James Parker

If it was up to his father, Gavin Swalwell's life trajectory would have been a little bit different. However, the chef and co-owner of Tidal Restaurant and Wine Bar in Merimbula said he was thankful he followed his dreams and picked up the apron.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.