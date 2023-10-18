Bega District News
Jen Mallinson also exhibited at Sculpture by the Sea in 2022

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 19 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 9:02am
Pambula sculptor Jen Mallinson's latest work, Knowing, is being exhibited at Sculpture by the Sea, October 20 to November 6. Picture supplied
Jen Mallinson's latest work, Knowing, will be exhibited at Sculpture by the Sea in Bondi.

