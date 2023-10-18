Jen Mallinson's latest work, Knowing, will be exhibited at Sculpture by the Sea in Bondi.
It is the second time the Pambula sculptor's work has been shown at the prestigious Sydney event.
Ms Mallinson said Knowing is the result of an evolutionary creative process that brings together many elements of her work while introducing new ones.
She has taken her love of large-scale works to a new level.
Knowing stands 5.5 metres high.
The source of inspiration were the monolithic rock forms on Gulaga, the ancestral birthplace of the Yuin people.
"I walked up Gulaga in January 2022 and it was an awe-inspiring experience.
"The structure is a kind of fractured obelisk that symbolises the multi-faceted nature of humanity and encourages reflection on one's life."
Ms Mallinson often uses cut-outs in her larger works which form beautiful light patterns on the inside.
"People can actually engage with this work and experience the light patterns by walking inside it which is something I've wanted to incorporate for a long time."
Ms Mallinson is fascinated by ancient texts and had considered using cunieform or Hebrew but neither had a particular connection for her.
A reporter from Narooma News was interviewing her for Sculpture Bermagui in March 2023.
"She was taking notes in shorthand and when I saw it I thought wow, that is exactly what I've been looking for.
"I can actually have something written that makes sense and has meaning."
Much of the script are quotes that resonated with Ms Mallinson due to her interest in sacred geometry, metaphysics and quantum physics.
"I love the way science and spirituality are coming together these days".
I think the universe is pure geometry - basically a beautiful shape twisting around and dancing over space-time.- Antony Garrett Lisi, one of the quotes in Knowing
"The shorthand enabled me to put more of myself into the sculpture in a non-obvious way."
The sculpture is finished with micaceous iron oxide, similar to the paint on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
This gives a charcoal matt finish with a sparkle of mica.
"The origin of the work was rocks and the paint contains mica which is a common rock-forming mineral so it's pretty cool," Ms Mallinson said.
To say the work has many different layers is an understatement.
Knowing will be on exhibition at Sculpture by the Sea from October 20 to November 6.
