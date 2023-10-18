As the fire season arrives with a vengeance in the south east, residents in Bega have raised concerns about what they say is a significant risk right on the town's doorstep.
While the Coolagolite Road fire tore through more than 7200 hectares of farmland and bush west and south of Bermagui, some have also pointed to the vulnerability of the Bega township if maintenance of vacant land was not dealt with.
Edith and William Waterson live on Ravenswood Drive Bega, on one of the properties cut from the main residential area by the Bega bypass.
They have dry pasture to their north and west, but along their southern boundary there is head-high growth of grass, tinder-dry reeds and masses of dead blackberry sitting in a cleft that runs uphill towards Redgum Close and Newtown Avenue.
Just last month, residents in Redgum Close raised concerns with the overgrown area bordering their properties and the Bega Bypass - land for which the council said it was not responsible.
However, with the Watersons in a similar situation, Edith showed correspondence she has had with the council that seemingly made it clear it was indeed the owner of the road reserve, after Transport for NSW handed it back following the bypass's completion.
Ms Waterson said while the bypass was being constructed and completed, Roads and Maritime Services mowed buffer zones five metres around all the residential blocks any time the grass got to knee height.
However, that was before the road reserve was officially handed back to the council.
"As soon as it went to council [to maintain] it became 'too hard'," she claimed.
It just needs machinery to take it back a bit, maybe a day's work to reduce everyone's concern- Edith Waterson
"We've lived here since 1985 and never seen growth like this.
"It's clear it's council's responsibility," Ms Waterson said, pointing to correspondence she has had from the Bega Valley Shire Council's biosecurity and invasive species coordinator.
"It just needs machinery to take it back a bit, maybe a day's work to reduce everyone's concern."
While Ms Waterson's records of letters from the council pointed to it being the owner of the road reserve, in response to questions from the Bega District News, council maintained it was not the responsible body.
"While discussions with Transport for NSW are ongoing, council still considers maintenance of the land in question to be the responsibility of TfNSW as council is not funded to undertake works on the state highway corridors irrespective of notional ownership," BVSC director of assets and operations Ian Macfarlane said.
Regarding the Redgum Close land, Mr McFarlane said "as part of council's commitment to community safety", RFS and BVSC bushfire assessment staff had attended the site and said the bushfire hazard was deemed to be "minimal" and "no action is currently required by either the site owners or maintainers to further mitigate any fire risk".
Across the highway, Ms Waterson said they had done what they could to reduce their own property's fire risk, but the work on the adjacent land was "in desperate need of attention".
"We mow next to the fence, but if we didn't, it would be that high right up to our fence line," she said.
"We had several trees along our boundary to block noise and pollution from the bypass, but thought we can't do this [given the fire risk]
"So we've now taken out all those trees at a cost of $5000 because of the concerns.
"We're in a difficult fire situation, just look at Coolagolite.
"If this catches alight it will go right up the hill where that big drainpipe is and at the top of the hill is the petrol station.
"If that goes up...," the concern in the Watersons' expressions clear.
"Then it's all dry grassland again down into Glen Mia."
Ms Waterson also pointed to the north, where just two blocks away the Rural Fire Service Fire Control Centre sits.
Mr Waterson said it was all about preventing it before the worst happened.
"It'll be on our doorsteps before you turn around.
"This [Bega] is where everyone will come in an emergency, but you need to protect town from fire too," he added.
Mr McFarlane said council would continue to monitor the situation along the state highway corridors "and communicate its concerns with Transport for NSW".
