Bushfire support services available at Bermagui recovery centre opening Wednesday

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated October 9 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 10:18am
A bushfire recovery centre is opening this Wednesday, October 11, at he Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club following last week's destructive fires.

