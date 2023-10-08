A bushfire recovery centre is opening this Wednesday, October 11, at he Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club following last week's destructive fires.
Face-to-face support will be available at the centre for individuals, families, farmers and businesses in the Bega Valley affected by the bushfire.
You will be able to access accommodation advice, financial assistance, mental health and wellbeing services, and support for businesses.
Organisations and services represented at the recovery centre will include Service NSW, Service NSW Business Concierge, Insurers NRMA, CGU and WFI, Rural Financial Counselling Service, Legal Aid, Rural Aid, NSW Health, Australian Red Cross, Anglicare Australia, Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network and The Salvation Army.
Bermagui surf club is at 1 Lamont St and will be open Wednesday, October 11, 10am until 4pm; Thursday, October 12, 12-7pm (with a community BBQ from 4.30pm); and Friday, October 13, 10am until 4pm.
If you are unable to attend a Recovery Centre, immediate assistance is available to anyone impacted by the bushfires. Call Service NSW on 13 77 88.
