Wanderer organisers temporarily shut the gates as extreme wind gusts hit the Far South Coast

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 1 2023 - 11:37pm, first published 8:21pm
Tahana Tinson of eden, Alice Wiebe, Pambula, Jade Washbourne, Eden and Cass Swadling, Melbourne. Picture by Denise Dion
Wanderer is pumping out the sounds to big crowds on its last night after having to temporarily shut the gates as extreme weather hit the Far South Coast on Sunday afternoon, October 1.

Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

