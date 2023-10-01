Wanderer is pumping out the sounds to big crowds on its last night after having to temporarily shut the gates as extreme weather hit the Far South Coast on Sunday afternoon, October 1.
At around midday the promised change came through bringing with it wind gusts of almost 80kilometres an hour while the mercury continued to climb to between 33 and 34 degrees.
Wanderer founder and organiser Simon Daly said they shut the gates to make sure the site was secure at 12.55pm.
Campers at the site were asked to bring down any gazebos, awnings and tents and if they had a car, to stay in the car while the change came through.
Those who didn't have cars and ticket holders already at the site were asked to move to the safety of the large Wanderer big top.
"We brought down all the smaller tents and gazebos of campers and vendors and made sure all the big top tents were secure," Mr Daly said.
"We has to strip bits off the main stage."
Many of the craft stations which had been so popular on Saturday, had to shut down and take down their tents.
The actions were coordinated between the emergency control centre, police, the RFS, police and the mayor Russell Fitzpatrick on behalf of Bega Valley Shire Council.
"We have a wind plan and that says what has to happen at different wind levels," Mr Daly said.
He said it had been great collaboration between the emergency services, council and Wanderer teams.
At 2.34pm the gates were reopened and Mr Daly said there had been no injuries.
There were reports of an ambulance in the area but NSW Ambulance media confirmed it was responding to an injury at a nearby home, which was unrelated to Wanderer or anyone attending.
Mr Daly said the lower site which contained the main stage and Wanderer big top was a little more protected.
The original front was followed by a southerly as the wind swung around and while it was gusty for a while, none of it was as bad as the earlier front.
By mid afternoon Wanderer patrons were settling in for an afternoon and evening of music on the main stage stage and the Wanderer stage. The Lost Lands stage welcomed back the Flying Fruit Fly Circus much to the delight of many children (and mums and dads) who watched.
Sam's Caravan was pared down to remove any gazebos or awnings but it didn't stop the dancers having a good time and the Feet Bus continued to roll arouind the grounds.
