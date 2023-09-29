Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Music

Pambula Beach filled with eclectic fashion and great lineup of music as Wanderer Festival launches over October long weekend

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated September 29 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 7:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wearing her "blinged up" pink cowboy hat, emerald bedazzled boots, geometric pants, and a fringed sequin-filled jacket to match, avid festival lover Jennifer Pitcher is just one of thousands attending the Wanderer Festival in Pambula over the October long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.