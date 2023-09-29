Wearing her "blinged up" pink cowboy hat, emerald bedazzled boots, geometric pants, and a fringed sequin-filled jacket to match, avid festival lover Jennifer Pitcher is just one of thousands attending the Wanderer Festival in Pambula over the October long weekend.
"I've got a different outfit for each day of the festival," Jennifer said, who used to be a policy advisor for the government, but now enjoys the music and festivities that come with retirement.
Amongst those dressed up, Shellharbour residents Derek Pyrah and Ashley Watts had glitter added to their cheeks, and Q and Ellie matched in silver space pants they described as "an emergency blanket" when temperatures reduce overnight, which they paired with Salvos and Vinnies recycled items.
Sven from the band Whiskey Dram, who are performing on Saturday, said he is looking forward to the community arts on and around the festival rather than what is just on the bill
"There are some absolutely amazing people on the bill, but it's the vibe of the festival and the good weather that's forecast [that will make it]," Sven said.
"It's a festival of all sorts."
There were a number of market stalls selling clothing in a spectrum of colours, styles, and aesthetics, while the food trucks on offer were multicultural from Japanese to pizza and burgers, and Jamaican to Indian, flavour profiles to wow and excite hungry festival goers.
Sam Martin, owner of Sam's Caravan, a portable stage being used at the festival, and guitarist for his wife Robyn Martin who performed on the main stage, said it is so special to come and play music at Wanderer Festival.
"It was a great set, Robyn actually reckons it was the best set ever," Sam said with a beaming smile, before he described how the lyrics and chords from his wife paired with the flourishes from the fellow band members created something spectacular.
"I'm really stoked that the Wanderer Festival is doing this thing of bringing in major production, big stages, and doing an event like this, because we don't have this on the far south coast," he said.
"And we haven't had [it] up until now, it's just they're doing it with the right ethical choices, the ethos is amazing, and they're going as close to zero waste as they possibly can.
"This is the future of sustainable festivals, and I think people, if they saw a piece of rubbish, it's the sort of thing where they go, 'I'm going to pick it up and deal with that because it looks out of place.'"
