Dalmeny's Debbie Osiecki has a passion and a talent for gorgeous nature photography.
The self-taught photographer hosted her first solo exhibition in Narooma 12 months ago and now this week is among the creative Far South Coasters being showcased at River of Art.
This month at Moruya Library, browse Ms Osiecki's wonderful photographs of our natural world in all its beauty - birds, bees, land and sea captured in stunning details.
Then on Saturday, September 16, join Ms Osiecki from 10.30-11.30am for an artist floor talk where she will share how she captures her subjects using her smartphone and free editing apps.
She will discuss how her degenerative disabilities have altered her photographic style and how she has expanded her work to include high-resolution macro images that show the natural world out of context.
Her images transport viewers into a world of hidden beauty and invites us to better appreciate the wonders in our own backyard.
Her work will remain on exhibition at the library for the River of Art festival until September 20.
The artist floor talk is a free event, but bookings are required via Eventbrite or by phoning Moruya Library on (02) 4474 1333.
Ms Osiecki also has some pieces exhibited at Grumpy and Sweetheart's in Mogo from September 15-24.
For the full River of Art festival program, click here
