A handmade whaleboat could get its ultimate test in Twofold Bay as part of next year's Eden Whale Festival.
It has been built by Eden Marine High School students under the guidance of technology and applied studies teacher Brendon Richards.
It could be the first whaleboat to be on the water in Twofold Bay since 1929 when whaling ceased in Eden and there are plans to have it on display at the 2023 Eden Whale Festival.
Mr Richards said the boat should be finished this year after disruption during COVID delayed its earlier start.
"This provides a different learning opportunity for students and the kids are really enjoying it," he said.
The kit, which is for a St Ayles skiff, the closest thing to a whaleboat, was donated by the Boydtown Shipyard, formed to encourage the building of wooden boats.
Mr Richards said it provided opportunties to learn skills of joinery, cutting and gluing as the boat has been built, using epoxy resin to seal the hull, and with varnish still to be applied.
Peter Ayling, a member of the Boydtown Shipyard, said the boat was built for four rowers and a sweep or steerer.
"There is no standardised whaleboat design as such because often they were made from whatever timber was available," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But now the challenge is to get the boat finished and crews trained so they can take part in regattas, such as those that used to take place in Eden until about 1938.
"Anybody with rowing experience is invited to join the program and assist in the training and development of a whaleboat crew," Mr Ayling said. He can be contacted on 0429 061 234.
The town has a long history of whaling and the small boats were used by the Davidson family who operated a whaling station.
The family's close relationship with killer whales who helped them round up the unfortunate prey, saw them continue to use the backbreaking techniques of oared craft and hand harpoons rather than adopting the noisy modern technology of motor boats and bomb guns that distressed the killer whales.
Now a new generation is going to try their hands - and their backs - at rowing a whaleboat. However this time it will solely be for the purpose of some exercise and fun.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.