Eden Marine High students develop, build and code a computer game for disaster preparedness

By James Parker
Updated August 30 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
A 2D computer game called 'BLAZE', which has been designed, coded and created by Eden Marine High School students, is aiming to educate young people about bushfire preparedness.

