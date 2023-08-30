The potential benefits and impacts of seaweed farming will be discussed at an open community workshop at the Eden RSL Hall on September 14.
A talk by AusKelp, which wants to have a kelp farm in Disaster Bay, will be followed by independently conducted research into how the community feels about the proposal.
The Blue Economy CRC and the University of Wollongong are working alongside aquaculture businesses to conduct baseline social, economic and cultural research to explore the benefits and impacts of seaweed farming for local communities on the south coast.
The Blue Economy CRC (Cooperative Research Centre) carries out industry focused research and training particularly in the areas of offshore sustainable aquaculture and renewable energy production.
Alongside the University of Wollongong they are interested to talk to residents/homeowners, ocean users (including fishers, surfers, boaters, swimmers, divers), business owners, tourism, commercial fishers, and members of the broader community.
They want to hear how people feel about the development of this industry in the Eden area although it is at a very early stage.
The events aim to begin ongoing conversations with the community around the potential development of kelp farms in the region.
To progress any further these farms will require formal public consultation as well as social and environmental impact assessments in the future.
These events combine information sessions (hosted by industry) with research activities (hosted by UOW).
These two activities are being held in conjunction with each other, so that the UOW team can observe and record the experiences of both industry and the community and capture live sentiment to help inform the development of a region wide report.
An earlier session held on July 20, took place in Bermagui to discuss and collect people's thoughts about a proposal by Jo Lane of Sea Health Products, Tilba, to have a kelp farm site off Haywards Beach.
The research is independent from industry. It is funded by the NSW Government and has not received any funding from AusKelp or any other industry group or company.
Thursday, September 14, 4.30-7pm
Eden RSL Hall, 84A Bass St, Eden
Friday, September 15, 10am - 2pm
Wonboyn RFS, Gleeson Rd, Wonboyn
The Wonboyn session is a drop-in session and is particulalry for anyone wanting to comment on potential development of the seaweed industry in Bermagui, Pambula and Disaster Bay.
The events aim to begin ongoing conversations with the community and capture live sentiment to help inform the development of a region-wide report.
