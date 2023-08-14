The first contenders for the 2023 rugby league crowns have been determined after some amazing finals footy at the weekend.
Saturday's first grade elimination semi final required extra time to determine a winner, while the qualifier between the season's two leading clubs went down to the wire with only a few missed kicks separating them.
The Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs are going straight to the first grade grand final after their 24-20 win over Eden in a tight contest.
Minor premier Eden will get another shot at the decider when it plays Tathra this coming weekend - the Sea Eagles having accounted for Narooma in the elimination semi in another very close game, 30-28.
Merimbula-Pambula and Eden went try for try in the first half, only a penalty goal by Bulldogs kicker Brooklyn Herewini separating the titans at the half time break, the Bulldogs 12-10 up.
Herewini also slotted both second half conversions, while the Tigers made one and missed the other.
For the Tigers, Lincoln Stewart crossed the line twice, once in each half, as did Bulldog Bill Doneman.
The scoreline was 24-10 in Merimbula's favour with just 10 minutes left on the clock, but two quick tries saw the Tigers come within scratching distance of the win.
Merimbula-Pambula's first grade team manager Roger Foote said he was so proud of the players and pleased he was able to witness them achieve a grand final spot.
Foote said he believed the last time the Bulldogs won a premiership was 30 years ago "and I don't think they've played in a grand final since".
"It's excellent for the town - something to be proud of and look forward to," he said.
"We have a strong local team, and a lot of local juniors who have come up through the squads.
"It means a lot for the community to get there [the grand final].
"I'm really happy for the guys. They've done so much work through the year.
"And to get it done down in Eden in front of a massive crowd, it's something I'm really proud to be part of and being able to witness that."
Making the day even more special was Blake Schafer celebrating his 100th game with the Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, a hat-trick for Narooma's Jackson Kelly was just not enough to see the Devils home against Tathra in the elimination game.
Tathra led Narooma 20-6 at the break, but a huge comeback by the Devils with four second-half tries saw them lock the game up and head into extra time with plenty of momentum.
The Sea Eagles scored six tries to the Devils' five, however kicker James Bower-Scott was uncharacteristically off target with his conversion attempts, only making two for the high-stakes game.
However, he was calm when it counted, kicking home a penalty goal during extra time to seal the win for the home side, 30-28.
Meanwhile, in reserve grade, the Eden Tigers will contest the grand final in a fortnight after dealing with Tathra on Sunday, August 13.
Eden's reserves were undefeated all season and kept that run going into the qualifying semi final, defeating the Sea Eagles, 22-12.
Tathra's second chance will come against Bombala, after the Blue Heelers defeated Cooma 16-12 on Saturday in elimination semi.
Eden unfortunately won't see their women's league tag side in the big game this year after the Tigerettes stumbled against Bombala, 14-4.
However, in news the Bega rugby league club is celebrating - in a year that has seen the defending first grade premier struggle to make a dent on the competition - the Bega Chicks are straight through to the league tag grand final after defeating Tathra 24-10.
The She Eagles will play the High Heelers for the right to face Bega in the decider.
The Roosters also came up trumps in the under 18s, winning their spot in the grand final with a 20-6 victory over Merimbula-Pambula.
The Bulldogs will get their second chance against Batemans Bay after the Tigers defeated Narooma 18-16.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.