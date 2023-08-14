For Arian Manca seeing 1st Merimbula Scouts start up again, was a personal goal.
The group had struggled to find new leaders in 2019 after long-term leader Jim Clark retired and then COVID closed down a lot of activities.
"I've got a couple of boys Archie and Luca, who love the outdoor life. People who had been to Scouts said they were just such Scouts kids," Arian said.
READ ALSO:
But with Cobargo the nearest group, Arian started asking what she needed to do to get Merimbula up and running again.
"I found through talking to other parents, there were more people who wanted to see it up and running," Arian said.
Despite the challenges of trying to find new leaders and COVID, the committee kept the group registered as an active group.
Now it's ready to start up again thanks to three local parents, Arian, who is a nurse, Grant Smith, a teacher at Lumen Christi and pharmacist Matt Bottomley, who owns Tura Beach Direct Chemist.
They have all stepped up to be group leaders and are currently completing their training so that 1st Merimbula Scouts can be operational in term 4.
The group will include Joeys, Cubs and Scouts, ages 5-14 and will run on Mondays from 5-6pm.
Arian said they plan to have an information session for interested parents as soon as possible with leaders from Cobargo - who are currently still in South Korea having attended the World Jamboree.
"They can bring the kids, we'll keep them entertained with games on the night and then the parents can ask any questions they need to and find out about the group," Arian said.
Parents can register their interest through Scouts NSW and already there's 20-30 kids that have been registered, Arian said.
The committee plans to stay on for a year because they saw how much their own kids enjoyed Scouts, but anyone else who is interested in being a leader or on the committee would be welcomed," Arian said.
There's been a long history of Scouts in Merimbula - some 85 years and the group is well-equipped with tents, canoes and go-karts. There is also a tradition, started by Jim Clark of the Anzac weekend bike ride.
The southern region Scout camp is located in Merimbula and so the group has easy access to the facility.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.