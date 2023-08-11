"Fearful, but excited" about the future was a message shared at Friday's rally against native forest logging in Bega.
Around 40 people gathered - and danced - outside federal MP Kristy McBain's office to call for an end to native forest logging in NSW.
The rally was part of a larger campaign that had coordinated rallies in multiple capital cities and regional centres over three days.
Those at the Bega rally highlighted Victoria's recent decision to phase out all native forest logging by 2024, and what the speakers claimed was a growing voice calling for the same in NSW.
Tura Beach teenager Jacob Shields spoke passionately about the campaign and how "excited" he was by the ongoing push to protect the environment for his and future generations.
"Fearful, but excited," he added.
Mr Shields was also planning to attend the Ulladulla rally on Saturday, August 12, to continue to spread the message.
Also speaking on Friday in Bega was long-time campaigner and Chipstop convener Harriett Swift.
And while also encouraged by the numbers rallying, tempered it by saying the campaign against the Eden chipmill in particular had been going for some 50 years.
"It makes it the longest-running campaign in Australia," Ms Swift said.
Ms Swift also had a news clipping from 1989 that quoted an anti-logging campaigner of the day saying "considering the publicity given to climate change and its effects on the environment, you'd think state and federal governments would take action".
"That was more than 30 years ago and it could've been said at any stage over the past few decades," Ms Swift said.
"We've got to ask why has nothing happened?
"Ending native forest logging would be the easiest and cheapest way to reduce emissions and some say the only way to meet our stated emissions targets," she added.
Ms Swift argued that any objective look at native forest logging would show it didn't stand up to reason.
She claimed "it would not exist without massive taxpayer subsidies" and that it was a "massive emitter" and destroyer of native wildlife and habitat.
Bega Valley Shire Greens councillor Cathy Griff also spoke up against native forest logging, saying the federal government needed to bring the industry under its environmental and biodiversity regulations - hence the rally taking place outside the federal member's office.
"The message is simple. They need to consider forestry with the same regulations as any other industry under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act - and if they did they would see straight away that it doesn't stand up under any logical considerations."
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
