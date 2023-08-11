Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Native forest logging 'doesn't stand up to reason' says Bega rally

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 11 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Fearful, but excited" about the future was a message shared at Friday's rally against native forest logging in Bega.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.