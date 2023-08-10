Two activists climbed 20 metres above the ground to occupy a tree-sit on Thursday, August 10, as part of a campaign aimed at ending logging in native forests.
Protesters in the trees and on the ground halted logging operations at both Currowan State Forest and Shallow Crossing State Forest.
These actions were part of the Bob Brown Foundation's Three Days of Action for Native Forests, a nationwide mobilisation calling on the federal government to end logging in native forests.
This was the second time in six months that logging operations have been halted by protests in Shallow Crossing.
Groups including South East Forest Rescue, Forest Defence NSW, Friends of the Forest Mogo and Brooman Forest Conservation Group were involved in both protests.
Activist Takesa Frank said Thursday's action was taken to "raise the stakes as the major parties are ignoring the call from the bush to end native forest logging".
"My family fought the fires to protect our home and the neighbouring Shallow Crossing State Forest and my family knows this forest," Takesa said.
"We hear the powerful owl calling at night. We see endangered gang - gangs raising their young, in the hollows of big old trees."
Luca Bastock, a Year 11 student at Ulladulla High School, attended the protest out of her concern for the loss of biodiversity and to draw attention to the severity and extent of native forest logging on the South Coast.
"I grew up in Manyana, surrounded by the beauty of the natural environment and it blows my mind that local people don't realise how severe the logging is here. Native forest logging in New South Wales needs to end," Luca said
"I want to be able to grow old and know that I did everything I could to contribute to ending this destructive and wasteful industry. Our planet needs us, and it needs us now."
Both Luca and Takesa will be at this Saturday's Rally for Native Forests in Ulladulla.
The rally is occurring alongside a number taking place around the country on August 11-12, including in Bega.
Bega's rally will be held at 11am outside Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain's office on Carp St, organised by members of South East Region Conservation Alliance.
Other rallies are being held between August 10-12 in Coffs Harbour, Lismore, Sydney, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane.
