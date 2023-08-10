Bega District News
Logging protest Currowan State Forest and Shallow Crossing State Forest

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 10 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 4:08pm
Two activists climbed 20 metres above the ground to occupy a tree-sit on Thursday, August 10, as part of a campaign aimed at ending logging in native forests.

