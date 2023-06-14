Bega District News
Eden locals collect ute loads of rubbish destined for waterways

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated June 14 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:00pm
Left to right: Jennifer Willis, Dale Willis, Roge Walton, Cherie Mercado, Joy Robin, Bill Foxwell and Fiona Campbell helped remove 2.5 cubic metres of rubbish from the Princes Highway between Broadwater Road to Haycock Road heading north into Eden. The group are planning to conduct more cleanup in the coming months. Picture supplied.
A group of Eden locals have taken it upon themselves to tackle a rising rubbish problem, spending last Sunday morning removing more than 2.5 cubic metres of junk from a stretch of the Princes Highway into Eden.

