Meet all the finalists in the Bega Valley Business Awards

Finalists for the Bega Valley Business Awards are all eagerly awaiting Saturday's gala presentation night.
There were more than 900 nominations across 18 categories from businesses all across the shire, which were narrowed down to three finalists in each category.
Chair of the Bega Valley Business Forum Nigel Ayling said the combined chambers very pleased with the response to the inaugural awards night.
Individual chambers have held their own business awards previously, but this will be the first shire-wide acknowledgement of business excellence.
"It was great to see so much diversity in the nominations. Our judges looked a range of criteria in assessing the finalists and with so many good nominations it will be very hard to select the winners," Mr Ayling said.
The black tie awards night is on Saturday, June 17, at Club Sapphire.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.