Bega Valley Shire Council hoping to see fast EV chargers installed in council car parks

After a request for expressions of interest in putting electric vehicle (EV) chargers on private land produced disappointing results, council said it is looking at council's own car parking areas as potential installation points.
Council is now seeking expressions of interest from parties interested in installing and operating public EV chargers in council car parks.
Council's economic development officer, Peter Wild said as part of its electric vehicle strategy, the NSW Government is providing grants to electric vehicle charge point operators to install EV fast chargers.
"Earlier this year, council surveyed local car park operators to get an understanding of potential sites on private land," Mr Wild said.
"Unfortunately, this did not reveal a large supply of private sites, so we looked towards public sites.
"Council has now identified several public car parks in the shire which may be suitable for hosting EV fast chargers.
"This preliminary expression of interest process will allow us to formally review proposals from interested operators and gain a more detailed understanding of potential options," Mr Wild said.
The Australian Automobile Association reports that non-hybrid electric vehicles accounted for 8 per cent of new light vehicle sales in NSW in the first quarter of 2023, up from 4 per cent in the previous quarter.
In the ACT, 19 per cent of new light vehicles sold were non-hybrid electric vehicles.
For more information and to submit an expression of interest, visit council's Vendor Panel webpage.
Expressions of interest close on Friday, June 30.
