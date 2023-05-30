Bega District News
Lighting fault leaves Tathra, Eden Group 16 result in the air

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated May 30 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 11:17am
Tiger's second-rower Hayden Crofton running the ball in their clash with Tathra on the weekend. Picture by Razorback Sports Photography.
Group 16 will have to make a judgement on the result of the Eden Tigers and Tathra Sea Eagles game after a fault with field lights forced play to be abandoned.

