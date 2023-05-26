After requesting to withdraw from the first grade competition earlier this week, a club meeting has ultimately resolved that the Bega Roosters will remain in the Group 16 first grade rugby league competition for the remainder of the 2023 season.
Players and committee members met Thursday night, May 25, to discuss the fate of the side, which had been riddled with injuries and forced to consider its duty of care.
READ ALSO:
However, the decision to stay in the competition was confirmed by the club last night, and Roosters' president Phil Dummett told ACM it was a well supported decision.
"The players were very enthusiastic that they wanted to finish the season off, and get ready for next year," Dummett said.
Looking at the schedule, Dummett was hopeful players would be able to recover in the coming weeks to help the Roosters finish off their season.
"We've forfeited this weekend which gives us a little bit more time to get over injuries, then we have one more game against Bombala before another break for the long weekend.
"So it's just giving us a little bit more time for injuries to recover."
While not ideal, Dummett said the decision was ultimately in the best interest of the club.
"We'll just push on. As Allan Wilton [Group 16 president] said, 'other clubs have been through it before'.
"It's just Bega's turn and it's just a cycle and we're in it. We've been truly on top for a fair few years with numbers and it's just our turn to do it a little bit hard.
"It's important for our sponsors too," he said.
Dummett also said the side would be getting some new players; a welcome sight with eight rounds left to play.
"A few other people have come forward as well who are willing to bolster the reserve grade side.
"We've ascertained that first grade and reserve grade will work closely together to finish the season out, which is good for club morale."
The Roosters first grade side will forfeit this week against the Merimbula Pambula Bulldogs, while the under 18s and ladies league-tag chicks will still go ahead this Saturday from 2pm at the Bega Rec Ground.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.