Bega Roosters to see out Group 16 league season despite first grade injury toll

By Sam Armes
Updated May 26 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 10:47am
After requesting to withdraw from the first grade competition earlier this week, a club meeting has ultimately resolved that the Bega Roosters will remain in the Group 16 first grade rugby league competition for the remainder of the 2023 season.

