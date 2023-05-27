Whenever a spectator turns up to watch a Moruya Sharks first grade game, they will most definitely see quality rugby league. They'll see big tackles, stunning tries, nail-biting finishes and acts of extreme athleticism.
They'll also definitely see club stalwart and passionate fan, training partner and match day helper Lucas Stabback.
He is a constant at every first grade Sharks match, running with the players out onto the field, sprinting the tee out for kick off and conversions, shaking hands with the opposition after the match and helping with substitutions as the game progresses.
During the match he can be seen jumping and howling in elation on the sideline. Sometimes he shouts at the referees and sometimes players too. Most people couldn't get away with it, but the referees are lenient - they pass it off as passion.
Lucas' dad Matt Stabback wanted his son, who has Down Syndrome, to be involved in sport for fitness in 2017. He rang a few clubs and the Moruya Sharks said yes immediately.
Since then, Lucas has been the most reliable member of the squad at every Tuesday and Thursday night training session during the season and every weekend game.
Sharks Manager and club life member Roger Nichol couldn't speak highly enough of the passion, enthusiasm and commitment of the Sharks icon.
"He's always been with us and he's absolutely marvellous," Nichol said.
"He's extremely passionate.
"Whenever we trained he would be there."
Matt Stabback said rugby league was Lucas' passion and obsession.
"In the off-season he asks every week 'When can we start, when can we start?'" he said.
"He just loves it."
A major factor is the sense of acceptance and ownership Lucas finds at the club.
Nichol said the players always greeted Lucas with hugs and high fives.
"He just loves football and the boys who love him," he said.
Lucas was devastated when the Moruya Sharks withdrew from the 2023 Group 16 competition, but his first question was "can I join the U18 team?"
"He's still not missing out," club president Matt Irving said.
Every season, Irving is given the job of breaking the devastating news to Lucas that the season is over for the year and training won't be on next week. For the rugby league tragic, it's a horrible annual announcement.
However, Irving also had the joy of announcing Lucas as the 2022 Rod Fleming Memorial Trophy All-round Club Sportsperson.
Irving said the award recognised Lucas' "unbridled enthusiasm and passion and involvement".
"We as a committee thought that Lucas deserved it as much, if not more, than anyone else and therefore, we were pretty proud to give that to him," he said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
