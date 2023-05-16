Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Zest for life: Jeff Paffen celebrates turning 100

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeff Paffen, daughter Dr Stella McWiggan, son Dr Paul Paffen, and wife Monica Paffen. Pictures by James Parker
Jeff Paffen, daughter Dr Stella McWiggan, son Dr Paul Paffen, and wife Monica Paffen. Pictures by James Parker

A lot has happened in the past 100 years, and Jeff Paffen's love for life has carried him through it all, the Merimbula resident celebrating his milestone birthday over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.