Immersed in classical music: Cobargo's Nyah Cockle empowered by national academy

Young musicians from all over Australia gathered recently in Brisbane for the Young Mannheim Symphonists 2023 National Academy.
Among them was cellist Nyah Cockle of Cobargo.
The Australian Romantic and Classical Orchestra recently held its latest residential music camp as part of its popular Young Mannheim Symphonists youth orchestra program.
Forty-three music students aged 13-23 from NSW, ACT, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia attended, along with 14 professional specialist tutors.
The six-day live-in music fest - held at St Peters Lutheran College, Indooroopilly in Brisbane - culminated in a splendid celebratory concert featuring repertoire they had prepared throughout the week.
Nyah said the national academy was "the best musical experience of my life".
"I spent six days completely immersed in the development of musicianship, taking a deep dive into the study of historically informed performance.
READ ALSO:
"Our 12-hour days included tutorials, sectional and orchestral rehearsals, instrument demonstrations, historical presentations, interactive workshops, plus chamber music opportunities.
"It was such a privilege to investigate and engage in HIP music-making with other aspiring young musicians, all of whom are dedicated, focused and completely down to earth. It was so inspiring."
Nyah said playing with an orchestra "encompasses something far greater than yourself".
"As a musician living in a rural location, there are limited opportunities to play demanding repertoire alongside such experienced musicians. You are always searching for the next opportunity to extend and challenge your playing," she said.
"This was my fourth time attending a YMS program and each time has been more and more amazing!
"This wonderful community continues to ignite my passion as I prepare to embark on tertiary music study after completing my HSC this year."
The youth orchestra was conducted from the violin by Rachael Beesley and explored masterpieces by Beethoven, Bizet and Mendelssohn.
Co-directed by Beesley and Nicole van Bruggen, the Young Mannheim Symphonists youth orchestra program gives students and emerging artists a chance to experience first-hand the excitement of discovering music through the lens of historical performance style (HIP).
At the same time, the program nurtures HIP musicians for the future.
Each year, the Young Mannheim Symphonists explore music from the Classical and Romantic periods, bringing it to life under the guidance of professional musicians experienced in historically informed performance.
Exposed to this extraordinary wealth of knowledge and insight, the participants are empowered to begin making their own informed musical decisions.
Ms van Bruggen and Ms Beesley said that in carrying forward their legendary founding artistic director, the late Richard Gill's passion for historically informed performance and music education, they were "thrilled by the response of the participants of the National Academy and the enthusiastic audience who attended the final performance online and in person".
"The wealth of expertise and knowledge presented by the Australian Romantic and Classical Orchestra's directors and tutors provides an intensive training ground for emerging artists in HIP," said Ms Beesley.
"The unique immersive learning environment - including individual lessons and workshops - allows them to explore historical instruments and techniques, context and manuscripts plus the latest in HIP research into Classical and Romantic repertoire."
"We look forward to supporting these young musicians in their future study and career pathways and continuing to deliver our renowned HIP youth music education programs across Australia," added Ms van Bruggen.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.