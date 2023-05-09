Bega Valley medical student sees her future in improving rural and Indigenous health

An interest in science, a desire to make a difference and a passion to see improved health outcomes for rural and Indigenous communities has propelled Liliana Watters, of Merimbula towards a medical career.
Now a second year medical student at Western Sydney University, Liliana is one of two medical students from rural NSW, to receive a rural medical scholarship to assist with the costs of study, accommodation and living, while also providing access to mentoring from experienced rural doctors.
The Dr Andrew Egan Rural Medical Scholarship is worth $7500 per student and includes the opportunity to be mentored for a year by a rural doctor from the Rural Doctors' Association NSW (RDANSW).
The Scholarship was established in 2021 to honour the memory of Dr Andrew Egan, who was a dedicated procedural GP in Cooma for more than 30 years. Dr Egan was a Past President of RDANSW, having been a member since its formation.
"Dr Egan was an amazing GP and the scholarship will provide invaluable mentoring, guidance and support." Liliana said she was honoured to have been selected for the scholarship.
Eager from a young age to explore her interests in health, Liliana immersed herself in all opportunities including medical summer programs at the University of Wollongong and University of NSW.
During her time at Lumen Christi Catholic College, Pambula, Liliana advocated for the rights of Indigenous Australians through the education of others in her school and broader community.
Liliana was also involved in the inclusive Same Wave program run by Michelle Bootes for those of any ability wanting to enjoy the water.
"It was amazing, and great to be involved. It opened my eyes to what it is to serve."
She is the first person in her family of mainly teachers to study medicine.
"I feel privileged to study medicine. I am passionate about making a difference. I look up to rural GPs and also those who work in critical areas. The rural doctors in the area I grew up in were inspiring" she said.
"I genuinely knew that was the kind of difference I wanted to make with my life too. Their impact was undeniable during multiple crises that my community faced over the years," Liliana said.
She said volunteering during the Black Summer bushfires opened her eyes "to the great things doctors do". She volunteered at the crisis shelter at Club Sapphire during the worst of the fires.
"Throughout that time I saw doctors working non-stop to ensure the community was safe. They went above and beyond and I served alongside doctors who worked tirelessly with the wellbeing of my community at the heart of all they did.
"In a rural community being a doctor is more than a profession. They sacrifice a lot but I knew it was the difference I wanted to make."
Talking about the GP crisis in rural areas, Liliana said it was very sad because it meant poorer outcomes for those in rural areas.
"We learn about the urgency of treatment and so it's confronting to have longer wait times in some areas," she said.
The potential of less resources, less support and being away from family can give rise to a sense of isolation and put of docors from coming to rural areas, Liliana said.
But Liliana said with telehealth and phones there are always friends and more experienced doctors available to guide or offer advice. She envisages doing her internship in a rural area.
Liliana has her sights firmly set on a career in medicine, and one in which she will work to improve the health of rural and Indigenous communities.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
