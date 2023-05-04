Tribute night in honour of Kevin and Aileen Walsh at Down South Jazz Club

A special night of entertainment is planned, at Club Sapphire on Thursday, May 25, as a tribute to the husband and wife team who did so much for the Merimbula Jazz Festival and the Down South Jazz Club.
In 2022, the jazz club and festival lost two valuable friends and committee members, Kevin Walsh on May 7, 2022, quickly followed by his wife Aileen Walsh on June 14, 2022.
As well as working tirelessly behind the scenes with both organisations for many years, Kevin led the Jazz Festival parade in a brightly coloured suit. He was also a spirited letter writer whose views were often printed in the Merimbula News Weekly.
To mark this special tribute, presented by the Down South Jazz Club and supported by the Merimbula Jazz Festival committee, an all-star line-up has been put together by Paul Dion who worked with Kevin and Aileen on the festival committee for many years.
The musical program will remember them by featuring a selection of Kevin and Aileen's jazz favourites.
The music will be supplied by The Paul Dion All Stars, featuring Paul Dion on tenor sax and flute, Roger Clark on alto sax, Cam McAllister on trumpet and flugelhorn, Mike Walsh on bass, Rory Clark on piano, Larry Kean on drums, and Colleen Spillane on vocals.
Roger and Rory Clark, Cam McAllister and Larry Kean are from Melbourne, Mike Walsh from Batemans Bay and Paul Dion and Colleen Spillane are local musicians.
As a sign of respect the band will be in traditional dinner suits and bow ties and the tables will be dressed and have platters of finger food. People are asked to book early to assist with catering.
Kevin was president and Aileen secretary on both committees for many years. Both were looking forward to presenting the festival's 40th anniversary, and even in Kevin's final hours it was clear he wanted the festival to go ahead.
Both were members of the Down South Jazz Club for almost twenty years. They were both committee members and Kevin was appointed treasurer in 2006, a position he held until 2019.
At roughly the same time Aileen took on the duties of secretary. After stepping down from the position, one she held for many years, she managed reservations and ticketing for the monthly jazz nights right up until the time she was admitted to hospital with health issues.
For these nights Kevin became especially popular with any raffle winner, having taken on the role of arranging purchase of the prizes, seeking out suitable CDs whenever in Melbourne.
This special night of jazz will cost $15 for jazz club members and $25 for visitors, with music starting at 7.30pm. Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the What's On page on Down South Jazz Club website. You can also call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door. The Club Sapphire Bistro opens at 5.30pm if you would like a meal before the show.
