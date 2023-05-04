Australian salmon are plentiful both off the headlands and in the local estuaries. However they are spawning and not biting well.
There are so many about that squid anglers at the Merimbula Wharf complained their lines were being knocked about. Good numbers of calamari squid are being taken at the wharf and along the side of Long Point.
The large number of salmon has attracted sharks, and a large grey nurse together with hammerheads and bronze whalers have been circling the salmon in the Merimbula channel. Together with tailor, salmon activity in the Merimbula Top Lake remains good.
At the beaches - Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings - look for the deeper channels (rips) for best results. A good beach rig is a paternoster style with pilchard bait plus a popper. Salmon, tailor and kingfish are available to rock fishers and trolling off the headlands.
Good ocean flathead are reporting at 22-24 fathoms off Long Point. Closer in they tend to be a patchy and a little small. Try also further north where larger fish are reported at 17-20 fathoms out from the Tathra Hotel.
Snapper and morwong are becoming active at our local reefs. White Rock, Long Point, Haycock, Lennards Island and Boyds Tower are all producing using both bait and lures. Lots of small bronze whaler sharks are plaguing the Lennards Island snapper marks.
Garfish are plentiful. Try with prawn bait using burley with a 1m leader; from the Tathra Wharf, Kianinny and Merimbula Wharf. Bream, dusky flathead, tailor, salmon, flounder and mulloway are available in the estuaries.
Marlin fishing off Merimbula has slowed a little as bait has become patchy. With waters remaining in the 21-22 degree range, best results are coming from the edge of the first drop-off trolling skip baits and lures.
The club will be open on Friday, May 5, from 6pm with presentation of the species event for April taking place.
The species for May is snapper which coincides with the 2023 Snapper Classic on May 20-21, which has a prize pool of over $2000 and prizes for both bait and lure fishing. All welcome.
