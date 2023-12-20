Hook into fishy festive season on Far South Coast

With offshore temperatures up to and above 20 degrees the first of the marlin are eagerly awaited.
There are also some big ocean flathead, both sand and tiger, along the coast from north of Kianniny to Lennards Island and past Boyds Tower at Eden, especially for those prepared to fish at 25-30 fathoms. Bag out is the name of the game.
Some good catches of snapper and morwong are reported from both Long Point and Haycock, try also Lennards Island and Boyds Tower.
These reef fish are reacting to pilchards and squid as well as soft plastics and metal jigs.
Luderick have arrived at the Merimbula Fishing Platform and what beauties they are with some more than 45cm in length (legal size 27cm).
This is the first good December run for some years now and may be attributed to the burgeoning regrowth of kelp since the club's orchestrated sea urchin cull.
Good size trevally and calamari squid are about in the evenings.
In Merimbula Lake there are quantities of trevally and both locals and visitors have been enjoying good catches in the 40cm range.
Last week's mention of kingfish in the lake has been confirmed with some fine examples landed near the bridge.
In the top lake some magnificent dusky flathead have been caught and released.
There is a slot limit for duskies and all over 70cm must be released.
Mogareeka is the mecca for very large dusky flathead and trevally.
Reports of some fine mulloway continue, note those below 70cm are undersize.
Pambula reports good tailor and trevally and a few dusky flathead.
We are getting closer to the club's annual New Year Gala Charity Fishing Competition - January 3-6 inclusive - with entries available to all from Boss Outdoors and the club.
The presentation will be on Sunday, January 7, at Spencer Park.
All entry monies will go to the Social Justice Advocates' "Homes for the Homeless" charity campaign.
Every entry also becomes a ticket in the lucky draw for a Hobie Compass Kayak donated by Boss Outdoor.
There are 13 species in the competition and 26 prizes overall for seniors and juniors.
The club sincerely thanked its local business sponsors whose support has been overwhelming.
This Friday, December 22, the club will be open from 6pm and visitors are very welcome.
Enjoy the ambience, friendship and lovely views. There is also the fishing report together with very competitive bar prices.
Membership applications and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.