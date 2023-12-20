Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hook into fishy festive season on Far South Coast

Updated December 20 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leanne Hoath of Merimbula shows off her first ever metal jig morwong catch and what a beauty it is. Picture supplied
Leanne Hoath of Merimbula shows off her first ever metal jig morwong catch and what a beauty it is. Picture supplied

With offshore temperatures up to and above 20 degrees the first of the marlin are eagerly awaited.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.