Patrick Salway's memory lives on with 'St Patrick's' Royal Easter Show win

By Sam Armes
Updated April 20 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
St Patrick, first place in Class 593 - Show Hunter Hack, over 16.2hh at the 2023 Sydney Royal Easter Show. St Patrick was ridden by Mark Kenzig. Picture supplied Rodneys Photography.
The horse of the late Patrick Salway, who was tragically killed in the Black Summer Bushfires, has furthered Patrick's lasting legacy with a first place finish at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

