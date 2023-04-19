The 1st Cobargo Scout Group managed a clean sweep at competitive camp 'Pigskin', held in the Belanglo State Forest on March 25 and 26.
The lightweight camp and hike saw scout patrols navigate their way around a set course in a patrol of four to eight scouts.
Along the way there were competitive challenge activities, staffed by Leaders, Rovers and Venturers, which each patrol completed.
At the end of the weekend the patrol and patrol leader with the highest scores won the Pigskin Trophy and the HR Lee Flag respectively.
The strength of Cobargo's scout group was on display, taking out three awards at the camp and rivalling many metropolitan groups.
One of the awards included the Wonga Award for the best activity base, awarded in memory of Mr Peter Gear, former Regional Commissioner and 1st Moruya Scout Group Leader.
Sophie Van Teulingen was awarded the HR Lee Flag award for best patrol leader and her patrol also took home the coveted 'Pigskin' - awarded to the patrol with the highest score.
The scouts from Cobargo now have their sights set on the next region camp, Weekend Wide Games South set for May.
In the themed camp, scouts will take part in an elaborate story and game, interacting with costumed characters played by rover scouts from the South Coast and Tablelands Region.
1st Cobargo Scout Group runs activities for youth aged 5 to 18 each Thursday night during term time at the Cobargo Showground from 6.30-8pm.
