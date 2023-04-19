Bega District News
1st Scout Group Cobargo dominate two-day Pigskin camp in Belanglo

Updated April 19 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 3:27pm
Amy, Sophie, Errin and Tom from the winning Patrol. Picture supplied.
The 1st Cobargo Scout Group managed a clean sweep at competitive camp 'Pigskin', held in the Belanglo State Forest on March 25 and 26.

Local News

