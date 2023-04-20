A century of NSW Country Women's Association (CWA) was celebrated at Bega's CWA Hall on Wednesday April 18, which included a Latvian High Tea.
CWA of NSW chooses a different country each year to research, with NSW CWA Head Office picking Latvia as the country of study for 2023.
The hall was filled with a multitude of tables, homemade cakes, pastries and bite sized sandwiches on stands of three, and different coloured 1950s tea cups, all collected from op shops.
President of Bega CWA, National CWA judge and pastry chef Nelleke Gorton said the celebration felt incredibly homely and the music and stories from Latvian guests Andy and Tabitha Bilaniwskyj-Zairns were wonderful.
"I just loved it. It all came together so beautifully," Ms Gorton said.
Ms Gorton originally joined the CWA when she heard they had cooking competitions.
After walking into a hall about 17 years ago, Ms Gorton asked two ladies who were playing cards if this was true.
"They said, 'Yes we do.' And that started it all," Ms Gorton said.
Amongst stories from his culture and family, Andy Zairns also captured the attention of the ladies present through music on his burgundy accordion, especially the Patron of Bega branch, Daphne Sweeney.
"Every Friday and Saturday night a group of us would go to the Alpine Hotel in Cooma and listen to great piano accordion. It takes me back to my youth," Ms Sweeney said.
Andy Zairns said the audience were accepting and wonderful, genuinely showing empathy and interest.
"I really believe that the CWA are very powerful and fantastic for the people who are members because the solidarity they display to each other and the support is wonderful," he said.
"If I could be a member of CWA, then I would."
One of the newest members is Alison Maddern, an age-care worker who said she was often seen having tea and cake with her clients.
"I joined the CWA because everyone says I like to eat cake," Ms Maddern said with a laugh.
Bega Branch secretary Fiona Avery said she joined for the friendship and advocacy work.
"The CWA is so much more than food and handicraft. It caters to all country women," she said.
On the wall of the Country Women's Association in Bega, in an oval frame, dry-brushed in coppers, a black and white portrait of Doreen McVeigh hangs with an plaque engraved "Foundation Secretary."
A nod to their last century as they begin their next 100 years in the community.
For more information about how you can join Country Women's Association in Bega Valley, click here
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
