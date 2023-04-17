Every dog has its day and April 19 is the day for one special group of four-legged friends

It is National Hearing Dog Day on April 19, a big day not just for Lions Clubs around the country which support hearing dogs, but particularly for the Pambula Merimbula Lions Club.
Pambula Merimbula Lions Club member Vicki Bond of Tura Beach and her son Anthony, of Merimbula have both received hearing dogs.
Vicki, is also the Australian Lions Hearing Dog district chairperson and a recipient of five-year-old miniature poodle hearing assistant dog Brody.
"My son Anthony, whom many locals see around Merimbula with Harry his four-year-old cocker spaniel, is also a recipient of his second hearing assistant dog. His first dog Lily was twelve years old when she bitten by a snake in his backyard at Main Street Merimbula," Vicki said.
Pambula Merimbula Lions Club president Lyn Matthews said the club was very proud to recognise and support the great work of Australian Lions Hearing Dogs.
"One in six Australians are suffering from some form of hearing loss and unfortunately this number is on the rise which is why Lions Hearing Dogs is such an important cause to support," Lyn said.
Vicki has been in Adelaide visiting and promoting the hearing dogs at the training dog centre in Hahndorf in the Adelaide Hills.
"The hearing dog centre is supported by the Lions Clubs and has been going for over 40 year. It receives no other support except for private donations. During that time Lions has provided over 670 hearing dogs to deaf or hearing-impaired Australians," Vicki said.
"It costs $40,000 to train and deliver a hearing dog for a recipient. They have the same status as a guide dog for the blind," Vicki said.
Because of this she was able to take Brody on the aircraft to Adelaide.
"We were taken on board the plane first and Brody knows he has to lay on his mat for the journey at my feet," Vicki said.
Hearing dogs are first and foremost working dogs and must remain so in order to pass the public access test every two years.
The work of Australian Lions Hearing Dogs not only helps many Australians live a safer, more secure and confident lifestyle but it also gives the animals a new home and purpose.
An Australian Lions Hearing Dog can be any shape or size but the majority of dogs are actually sourced from pounds, rescue organisations and shelters.
Australian Lions Hearing Dogs CEO David Horne said demand is growing for hearing dogs in the community.
"As well as being loyal companions for many years, some of our dogs have even saved lives," David said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
