Drones help Fire and Rescue in lifesaving Eden rescue

Updated April 14 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
A drone has played a lifesaving role in the rescue of a seriously injured rock fisherman reported missing after falling off a cliff at Eden.

Local News

