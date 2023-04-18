Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lack of after school services drives Sapphire Life Opportunities to extend their after school program

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 18 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the increasing costs of living more and more, young parents are feeling the need to get back into the workforce sooner rather than later, but when the area you live in doesn't have much after school care programs - the strain can make life even more difficult.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.