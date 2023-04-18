With the increasing costs of living more and more, young parents are feeling the need to get back into the workforce sooner rather than later, but when the area you live in doesn't have much after school care programs - the strain can make life even more difficult.
An after school program created by Sapphire Life Opportunities in Merimbula saw there was a need and began offering an after school care program that collected the kids from school and kept them entertained until 5pm.
Almost two years later, the program has proved so successful the team at SLO recently announced they were extending their services to four days a week.
SLO kids program coordinator, Maryanne Spink said the decision to extend had come about after they noticed a further need for more services and the lack thereof in the area overall.
"We've spoken a lot with the parents and realised there is definitely a need for more than two days a week and now that we have the capacity to extend our services, we can open up more days to help the community," she said.
Being a new parent herself, Ms Spink said she understood the struggle of parents who felt obliged to return to the workforce earlier than they intended, due to the rising costs of living.
"Most mothers are forced to work even if they want to stay home because things are too expensive, so we've got to get back to work and it's a real challenge, especially if you don't have family nearby," she said.
"That is why we at SLO are doing this, to come alongside parents and support them in the best way we can and let them know they're not alone in this."
Merimbula woman Lucy Togni and mother of three said the SLO afterschool program had helped change her family's life.
"Until we found SLO we actually had no after school care options and then one of my friends recommended the program to me and my two eldest sons have been going to it for probably over a year now," she said.
Ms Togni said prior to that she and her husband had been forced to adjust their workloads to fit around the school hours, which hadn't been ideal.
"I know parents that have to go to work really, really early and their husbands take the kids to school but then they have to come home really late, so it becomes a serious juggling act," she said.
"Thanks to SLO's program I've been able to start work at a full-time capacity and that's mostly due to them extending their hours which is great."
Ms Togni said while the after school programs might not be needed by everyone and was more common in the cities where kids were dropped off to before and after school care, she did hope for better access to these services in rural areas.
"I'm glad we're not living that fast paced life where we would have to do that every single day, but it would be nice to have the option," she said.
Ms Togni said she believed the biggest barrier to more after school programs was the lack of skilled workers available and the difficulty in attracting workers to move to regional areas.
"It's an industry that isn't paid well enough to keep people in the area or attract new people, but at the end of the day they should be paid better, because they're taking care of our future generations," she said.
"I see the same problem in aged care facilities, where they struggle to keep or attract good staff because they're not being paid enough."
Ms Togni said she and her friends had considered it the 'norm' to put their kids on a waiting list since they were born, in the hope they'd be able to get into a childcare service on the Far South Coast.
Ms Togni said she hoped to see the government address the issue and help provide better incomes within the industry and bring about more programs and centres within regional areas.
"We have been getting a lot of vouchers from the NSW government to help us with kids activities which has really helped, unfortunately though we can't use the after school care vouchers," she said.
Ms Togni said she was one among many who had collected hundreds of dollars worth of vouchers for after school care but couldn't use them because she hadn't found any registered businesses in the area that would accept them.
Registrations for the term 2 after school program, running from Monday to Thursday will cost $15 per afternoon.
Ms Spink said they offered pickups from three locations: Merimbula Public school, Wolumla Public School and a pick up from Highlands corner wherein parents can arrange their kids to take the bus and be dropped off at that pick up point after school.
"We will pick the kids up around 3pm and the kids stay with us until 5.15pm," she said.
Ms Spink said the afterschool program was capped to 16 kids a day which helped the kids create a small community of their own.
"We've got wonderful volunteers who have backgrounds in early childcare and teach the kids fun crafts or give them the space for free play," she said.
"We like to create a safe space for the kids, which they can call their home away from home."
To find out more and secure you spot contact Ms Spink at slokids@sapphirelife.org.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.