A break in the windy conditions last week saw some exciting marlin and tuna angling along the edge of the Continental Shelf between Bermagui and Eden.
Water temperatures about Bermagui rose to 26 degrees and then temporarily dropped to 19 degrees under the influence of a cool current from the south.
It's happily now stabilised around 22-24 degrees and the marlin remain active.
There are dolphin fish at the FAD between Merimbula and Eden. Closer in there are large schools of bait fish with Australian salmon and kingfish off Long Point and also lots of salmon off our beaches.
Snapper are best at Lennards and North Head.
To the north try White Rock, Long Point, Hunter Rock and further south Boyds Tower and Mowarry. Best time is dawn and evening with the flood tide.
Good catches of ocean flathead are to be had from 22 fathoms off Tura Headland and Kianniny.
Some really large tigers from deeper waters try 25 fathoms. Salmon remains the best bait for the deeper waters.
Gummy shark are getting a look in off the Long Point Reef and south of Haycock Point at Horseshoe Reef. Try anchoring up and using a deep burley bomb.
The Victorian and ACT long weekends saw the Merimbula Fishing Platform crowded and good catches of Australian salmon, tailor and "rat" kingfish plus some sizeable luderick, all providing great sport for our visitors.
Congratulations to Merimbula club members who took out prizes in the Eden Amateur Fishing Club's 45th Annual Competition:
Juniors - Ellise Walker luderick and Harley Walker Australian salmon and trevally.
Seniors - Heather Sutterby ocean flathead and bonito, Aimee Antill tuna and slimy mackerel, Tom Scott kingfish, Ryan Walker luderick, Chris Young gummy shark and Robert Wood who took out the draw for the combo of salmon and tailor.
We note good bream in the Pambula Channel near the Shark Hole plus dusky flathead, trevally and tailor.
Dusky flathead feature in both Pambula and Merimbula Lakes as well as at Mogareeka and Thompsons in the Bega River.
Good pan size snapper are also gracing the Merimbula Top Lake.
There are also lots of trevally, tailor and bream plus the occasional whiting, flounder and mullet.
Fisheries note there seems to be an increasing number of mulloway in our estuaries - Merimbula, Pambula and Wonboyn - with some fish more than a metre in length.
The club will be open on Friday, March 17, from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome.
Enjoy the club's ambience, friendship and lovely views along with the regular fishing report.
Membership application, renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
