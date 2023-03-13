Bega District News
Sapphire Coast fishing report: Marlin, tuna remain active off Continental shelf

Updated March 14 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 10:09am
Chris Young at the club's Merimbula cleaning pontoon presents his prize winning gummy shark. Picture supplied

A break in the windy conditions last week saw some exciting marlin and tuna angling along the edge of the Continental Shelf between Bermagui and Eden.

