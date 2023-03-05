Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Merimbula's General Aviation precinct design guidelines for private leases, now on exhibition

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated March 6 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merimbula Airport. Picture David Rogers Photography

For anyone wanting a hangar at Merimbula Airport or to locate their airport-related business there, a new set of design guidelines have been released.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.