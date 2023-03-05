For anyone wanting a hangar at Merimbula Airport or to locate their airport-related business there, a new set of design guidelines have been released.
Bega Valley Shire Council is seeking feedback on draft design guidelines for private lease areas in the General Aviation (GA) precinct at Merimbula Airport, to be added to its Bega Valley Development Control Plan (DCP) 2013.
Council's director community, environment and planning, Emily Harrison said airport-related businesses, commercial premises and light industries will be permitted for development in the GA Precinct provided they do not interfere with the effective operation of the airport and will not adversely affect the commercial viability of the central business district of Merimbula.
"The northern end of the airport site has 21 lease areas which range in size from 270sqm to 2,298sqm," Ms Harrison said.
"All lease areas are fully serviced and have direct access to the airport's airside facilities as well as vehicular access via a service road off Arthur Kaine Drive.
"The proposed design guidelines are to ensure aircraft operations are safe and efficient and the form and character of development within the GA precinct makes a positive contribution to the built environment.
"The guidelines encourage the design of contemporary, versatile and functional buildings that will establish a unified precinct identity and enhance Merimbula Airport as a gateway to the Sapphire Coast."
The draft amendments to the DCP includes provisions relating to:
Comments on the draft amendments are welcome during the exhibition period which runs until midnight, Sunday, April 2.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
