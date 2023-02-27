EAT Merimbula celebrates 10 years

The festival that brings foodie fans to the foreshore of Fishpen is turning 10 and while many established favourites will be there, so will some new names.
The festival will take place on Sunday, March 12 but there are other opportunities to sample amazing local produce and cuisine.
At the festival itself expect to see old favourites like the Cranky paella, oysters aplenty, those amazing donuts from Eastwoods, something delicious from Merimbula Wharf, local distillers, wineries and brewers, including of course, Longstocking.
The festival will also be welcoming new businesses and producers, Bar Monti and Ryefield Hops.
All food servings at the festival on Sunday will be capped at $15 this year.
But there's also partner events that run either side of the big day such as the Wheelers Long Table Lunch, TOAST's small batch dinner and Merimbula Wharf's 3 chefs as well as new experiences from Broadwater Oysters, Navigate Expeditions, Eat Eden Progressive Dinner and an as yet, under wraps offering from Merimbula's recently hatted Valentina.
For more information about EAT Festival 2023 visit www.eatfestival.com.au where the partner events can be booked.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
