Skipper 'stable' following medical episode 50km off Eden's coast

Sam Armes
Sam Armes
Updated March 2 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 2:11pm
The 73-year-old-man was brought from the Port of Eden to South East Regional Hospital by ambulance early on Thursday morning, March 2, presenting in a serious but stable condition. Picture on file.

Emergency services sprung to action on Wednesday night after the skipper of a yacht 50km off Green Cape suffered a medical episode, with only the help of one other passenger on-board.

