Emergency services sprung to action on Wednesday night after the skipper of a yacht 50km off Green Cape suffered a medical episode, with only the help of one other passenger on-board.
The 73-year-old-man was brought from the Port of Eden to South East Regional Hospital by ambulance early on Thursday morning, March 2, presenting in a serious but stable condition.
The man was treated in emergency at SERH before being transferred to Canberra Hospital.
NSW Marine Rescue confirmed members were alerted around 7.30pm on Wednesday, with Kent Farrell picking up the transmission at the Eden Marine radio base.
Mr Farrell was able to assist the other passenger on board the yacht, before handing the communications over to the 24/7 Marine Rescue radio centre in Sydney.
NSW Maritime Services spokesperson Travis Winks applauded the swift response from local emergency services, assisting in safely getting the man to shore and hospital.
"Marine Rescue played a vital role with the radio communications last night.
"The other person [on board] was not very skilled at sailing so the radio comms played a big role in helping.
"Water police and the paramedics did a wonderful job too; it was a great multi-agency operation," Mr Winks said.
