See the winning images of NSW National Parks' inaugural photography competition

Ben Smyth
Ben Smyth
Updated March 2 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 1:30pm
A gorgeous summer solstice sunrise at Wallagoot captured by Bega Valley photographer David Rogers has been named among the winners of an inaugural statewide competition.

