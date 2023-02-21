Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

NBN tower upgrades to improve fixed wireless service in Bega Valley

Updated February 22 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work to upgrade NBN fixed wireless network towers in the Bega Valley begins in coming weeks. Picture supplied

Work has started on upgrades to the NBN fixed wireless network in Bermagui, Cobargo, Coolagolite, and Wallaga Lake, providing access to faster speeds and extending coverage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.