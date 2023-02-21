NBN tower upgrades to improve fixed wireless service in Bega Valley

Work has started on upgrades to the NBN fixed wireless network in Bermagui, Cobargo, Coolagolite, and Wallaga Lake, providing access to faster speeds and extending coverage.
The $750million investment in the NBN fixed wireless and Sky Muster satellite network - $480m from the Australian government and $270m from NBN - was announced earlier this year and is on track to be completed by December 2024.
NBN said when complete, the investment will expand the reach of the existing fixed wireless footprint by at least 50 per cent, as well as enabling two new high speed fixed wireless plans - up to 100mbps and 250mbps.
The additional capacity and reach available on the upgraded network will also enable up to 120,000 existing Sky Muster satellite-only premises to access NBN fixed wireless for the first time.
Work has begun to enable the upgrades, including NBN introducing new technology and replacing some hardware on fixed wireless towers.
The upgrade work is scheduled to begin on towers in Bermagui, Cobargo, Coolagolite, and Wallaga Lake in the coming weeks.
NBN said upgrade works on a tower will usually require three to four planned service outages over one to two weeks. Impacted homes and businesses should be notified of any outages via their retail service provider.
Information will also be available via the NBN website.
The tower works will not impact fixed line or Sky Muster satellite services.
"These tower works are critical to the delivery of our program but will mean some planned outages that may affect homes and businesses and their ability to use their NBN service while the work is underway," Tom O'Dea, head of NBN Local NSW, said.
"After the tower works are completed, we expect that many customers should experience an improvement in speeds on their NBN fixed wireless service.
"We are asking the community to prepare for these outages and have back up connectivity if they need it.
"We encourage people to check the network status page on the NBN website and watch out for communication from their retail service provider about how the planned outages may impact them."
To minimise disruption, NBN said it will aim to perform tower upgrade works between 10pm and 10am on weeknights, or where necessary between 6am and 6pm on weekends.
In addition to tower upgrades homes and businesses may also need to update their NBN devices at their premises to get the benefits of the upgrades. NBN will contact those impacted directly. Not all devices will need to be replaced.
