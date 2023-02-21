When Isabel Rumble went to Cobargo Folk Festival as a young girl she never imagined she would perform there one day.
She grew up on a walnut farm nestled in the Towamba Valley in New Buildings.
Her uncle had a property in Cobargo so for around 10 years she went to the festival with her family and lots of friends from Towamba Valley.
"I can hardly even remember when I first went to the Cobargo Folk Festival, I was probably six years old," she said.
She was studying music at school with Heath Cullen and her friend Siobhan was being taught by Robyn and Sam Martin.
Ms Rumble and Siobahn were a duet and played covers at the festival's Youth Stage.
"I never would have imagined playing there as an adult," she said.
She was focused on dancing at the time but remembers getting out the family camera and "secretly videoing my favourite musicians and thinking imagine what it would like to be on the stage".
Aged 16, Ms Rumble moved to Melbourne to study dancing full-time,
She then studied Fine Arts at the Victorian College of the Arts and spent a year in Austria to improve her German which she had studied at Lumen Christi in Pambula.
It was in Austria where she really started writing songs.
On returning to Australia Ms Rumble recorded an EP at the family farm.
"In the last few years I realised music was the constant.
"Before that, it was never the right place, never the right time," she said.
Ms Rumble moved to Tasmania in 2021 where she was "so nurtured by the music community to keep writing".
Her songs have been played on the ABC's Double J and quite a few community radio stations around the country.
She recently played at Triple J's Party in the Paddock which attracts more than 10,000 festival goers and at the Cygnet Folk Festival, also in Tasmania, which draws crowds of around 7000.
"I must say I prefer playing at folk festivals. It is more my vibe, the beautiful community and always so supportive.
"There is something so special about the intimacy of a small festival especially when it is around a small town, with all the history of the town, history of the festival and people who have been going for years," Ms Rumble said.
Ms Rumble plays at the Cobargo Folk Festival on March 3 and March 4.
For information about the festival and tickets visit the website.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
