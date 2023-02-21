Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Isabel Rumble from Wyndham is playing at Cobargo Folk Festival

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 22 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Born and bred in the Towamba Valley near Wyndham, Isabel Rumble only started taking music seriously two years ago and is already performing at festivals. Picture by Aurora Materia

When Isabel Rumble went to Cobargo Folk Festival as a young girl she never imagined she would perform there one day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.