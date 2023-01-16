Bega District News
Liam's Lowdown Stompers head to the Down South Jazz Club

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
January 17 2023 - 9:00am
Liam O'Connell

To start its year of jazz, the Down South Jazz Club brings to the stage of Club Sapphire, Canberra based band Liam's Lowdown Stompers featuring Liam O'Connell on guitar, Andreo Esguerra on violin, Simon Milman on bass and Hugh Magri-Bull on drums, all from Canberra, while the fifth member of the band will be local multi-talented musician Paul Dion on reeds.

