Liam's Lowdown Stompers head to the Down South Jazz Club

To start its year of jazz, the Down South Jazz Club brings to the stage of Club Sapphire, Canberra based band Liam's Lowdown Stompers featuring Liam O'Connell on guitar, Andreo Esguerra on violin, Simon Milman on bass and Hugh Magri-Bull on drums, all from Canberra, while the fifth member of the band will be local multi-talented musician Paul Dion on reeds.
Liam O'Connell first played Merimbula whilst in Year 11 at Hawker College (1996), back then playing rhythm guitar at the Merimbula Jazz Festival a few times with various bands, and in subsequent years, based in Canberra, lots of random jam sessions with other ACT musicians.
After moving to Melbourne there was a bit of a gap until Liam returned to play the Down South Jazz Club with Ian Smith and Neil McBeth, the Sweet Lowdowns and Red Hot Rhythm Makers around 2004-2006.
Since 2018, now back in Canberra, and playing a new era of Canberra-style jazz, he and a few other young, enthusiastic musicians have set the tone for a long-running residency at Molly Speakeasy on Thursday nights.
Ranging from blues, dixieland, trad, swing and a lash of calypso, the chemistry is always raucous, swinging yet soulful.
Violinist Andreo Esguerra enjoys playing a wider than average range of music. He has toured with a celebrated pop rock band and was quite involved in the commercial music industry in the Philippines.
Apart from having had the privilege to perform with some of the best groups, orchestras and artists in the Philippines, he has also had the opportunity to play with The Bee Gees, Cats and the Australian production of Phantom of the Opera.
Simon Milman has been a professional musician for over 30 years; he is Canberra's most tasteful and groovy bassist, and a composer of great skill.
He prefers the natural sound of old New Orleans or the Caribbean, above all, playing to suit the repertoire.
Drumming for the group is Hugh Magri-Bull who has captivated the local scene with his driving, classic use of the whole trap set and for his intuitive, rollicking feel. He is also a drum kit educator, tutoring drummers of all ages across schools and music institutions in Canberra
Liam's Lowdown Stompers are honoured to be joined by local reeds legend Paul Dion for what will be a memorable January night of jazz, old and new, done just how you like it!
This great way of starting the year for the Down South Jazz Club will cost $15 for members and $25 for visitors with music commencing at 7.30pm.
Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page on the Down South Jazz Club website.
You can also call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
