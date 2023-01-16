Bega District News
Abundant prawns in the Bega Valley estuaries

Updated January 16 2023 - 9:55pm, first published 9:45pm
Club president Shane Mayberry shows a lovely mulloway caught and released in the Merimbula Top Lake.

Prawns love high rainfall and following the rains ran well in the December dark. There are lots of prawns in the estuaries and they are active even now before the January dark of the moon.

