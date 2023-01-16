Abundant prawns in the Bega Valley estuaries

Prawns love high rainfall and following the rains ran well in the December dark. There are lots of prawns in the estuaries and they are active even now before the January dark of the moon.
This means there will be a good run as the dark increases towards the end of January and also that fish are already on the hunt.
Striped marlin are converging on our coast to feed on the large concentrations of the bait that stack up along the front edge of the East Australian current as it moves southwards in summer.
NSW striped marlin tend to congregate just on the edge of the continental shelf in about 150m of water. When conditions are suitable look for bird activity that indicates bait activity.
Game fishing here is truly tag and release. Closer to shore there is no shortage of sharks, mainly bronze whalers.
Last Saturday the club hosted a family fishing workshop for the Fortem Australia Charity that fills an urgent need for wellbeing support of first responders and their families.
With a large roll-up of adults and children, we had sessions on knot tying, rigging up and casting. The main event was, of course, a practical fishing session off the club's new jetty with some lovely trevally caught.
Many thanks to support from NSW Fisheries and Tackle World, Merimbula who were both very generous with tackle and bait and made it a great day for all involved.
When conditions are suitable try off the headlands north of Tathra, Kianinny, Bournda Island, Tura Headland and off Long Point and Haycock Beach for sand flathead at 15 fathoms. In deeper waters, tiger flathead predominate and some lovely fish were reported from 24-26 fathoms off Tura Beach.
Good snapper and morwong have been taken at Long Point. Try White Rock, Long Point, Haycock, Lennards Island and further south past Boyds Tower at Eden. Anchor and burley for gummy shark at the inside edge of the Horseshoe Reef at Haycock and also north of the Long Point at reef at 16 fathoms.
Australian salmon remain in good size shoals off our beaches and headlands. Keep an eye out for dark patches and near shore channels. Silver spinners and or pilchard bait work well. Kingfish travelling together with salmon occasionally enter the Merimbula and Pambula estuaries.
In the Merimbula Top Lake you can use soft plastics and bait for tailor, trevally, dusky flathead, and bream plus the occasional flounder, mullet, garfish, kingfish, latchet and mulloway.
There is an increasing number of mulloway being caught in Merimbula Lake. With a 70cm size limit in NSW be ready to catch and release although fish of over 1.5m are lurking.
Fishing the lake edge near the river channel at Pambula using pilchard bait can return bream, trevally, tailor, dusky flathead, salmon, flounder and mulloway. Best time evenings and of course change of tide.
Trevally, dusky flathead and bream are plentiful in the Bega River. Now that the water is clearing try Thompsons. Try glide bait lures in the Mogareeka basin for big dusky flathead.
The club will be open on Friday, January 20 from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome. Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the Club's website www.mbglac.com.au
