Australia is currently experiencing shortages in some common antibiotics, according to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and pharmacies across Bega and Merimbula have been feeling the pinch.
The nationwide scarcity stems from a range of factors including global supply chain issues, with the majority of affected drugs produced in India and China.
Amoxicillin and Cefalexin are the two main antibiotics running low in the area according to local pharmacists - who are being forced to be proactive and look for workarounds when delivering scripts.
Co-owner and Pharmacist of Dodd and Dwyer Capital Chemists Merimbula, Tania Dwyer, said the shortages have made things tricky between pharmacists and doctors in the region, who are often going back and forth to ensure scripts can be filled.
"It's been an absolute pain in the neck, just another thing to deal with post COVID," Ms Dwyer said.
"It's really hard for the doctors because antibiotics are sort of coming and going, we can't say, don't prescribe this one anymore, because it will be out for a week or two and then come back in for a little while. Then everybody scrambles to get as much as they can, so inevitably it goes out again," she said.
Ms Dwyer said that securing stock has felt like 'a full time job', also still experiencing shortages of Ozempic, the diabetes drug Tik-tok stars were promting last year as a way to lose weight.
Securing certain antibiotics had also been a challenge for Direct Chemist Outlet Sapphire Marketplace in Bega, according to Pharmacist Freddy Kagonda, who relies on multiple suppliers to ensure stock levels remain healthy.
"We have quiet a few suppliers so if one supplier doesn't have it we'll get it from another supplier - so we've been pivoting and changing," he said.
Delivering kid's liquid medication has been the the biggest challenge according to Ms Dwyer, who said that while there hasn't been a patient that has gone without, they've had to think creatively, especially with formulations.
"We've been opening up capsules that children can slurp down with yoghurt and that's been working. Another thing we then do is contact the doctor and inevitably there will be another antibiotic that will be available."
Going to other antibiotics however raises another concern for Ms Dwyer, who said it may be time for the government to invest in producing antibiotics on our own soil.
"At the moment it's fine and we're all managing it but we have a whole bunch of second line antibiotics for more serious infections for when people end up in hospital.
"While we haven't needed to yet, if we have to tap into them that could be a bit scary because we're going to get degrees of resistance to them."
"I understand it's not cost effective for Australia to manufacture a lot of drugs, but maybe it's time we do with things like antibiotics.
"This sort of stuff we don't want to run out of, and we don't want to be reliant upon from overseas markets," she said.
The regulator told Australian Community Media that antibiotic supply was expected to improve within the next three months.
Faced with the supply challenges, Ms Dwyer had been impressed with how chemists in the region were able to adapt to ensure scripts were delivered.
"Pharmacists have been working well together. We ring around and see who's got supply of what. And we send patients to which ever pharmacy has supply," Ms Dwyer said.
