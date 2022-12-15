Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

New thicknesser for the Woodies workshop thanks to a Bendigo Bank grant

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated December 16 2022 - 12:37pm, first published December 15 2022 - 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug and Paul, part of The Bega Woodies for over 30 years. Picture by Sam Armes.

The Bega Woodies have gained the help of a brand new thicknesser, thanks to a grant awarded by Bendigo Bank's local branches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.