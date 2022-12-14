Jade Allen selected in the Australian Under-19 T20 World Cup side

After a dominant display at the U19 Female National Cricket Championships, Cobargo's Jade Allen has been named in the Australian squad to compete in the first ever ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup next month.
The selection was exciting news for Jade and the cherry on the top of a great year for the 19 year old leg-spinner.
"It wasn't something they had done previously so it was pretty cool for it to happen and for us to get the opportunity, especially in my last year, it kind of worked out nicely. It means the world," Jade said.
Jade moved to Sydney a year go to pursue high level cricket, and played club for Parramatta as well as for NSW Breakers in the WNCL and in the WBBL.
With 15 wickets, Jade took the second most of the entire National Championships in Perth while also taking on captaining duties for the NSW Country side.
"It was such a great opportunity for me, I haven't really captained for a few years.
"I lead the NSW Country team, we weren't that high on the ladder but I thought I played alright," Jade said.
Jade also added 4 catches and a run-out, to go along with 169 runs which was tenth most of the tournament.
"We had a very young team so I batted higher, but usually I bat further down the order," Jade said.
Selected alongside two other NSW representatives, Jade is excited for the trip to South Africa with her fellow Australian teammates.
Jade will play two 50-over matches in Tasmania with the NSW Breakers, before a well earned rest for Christmas.
The World Cup will be played from January 14 to 29, with 16 teams competing.
The Aussies play Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the USA in Group A of the tournament.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
