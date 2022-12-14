Bega District News
Jade Allen selected in the Australian Under-19 T20 World Cup side

Sam Armes
Sam Armes
Updated December 14 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 2:25pm
Jade Allen in action at the Under 19 Australian National Championships in Perth. Picture supplied by Cricket Australia.

After a dominant display at the U19 Female National Cricket Championships, Cobargo's Jade Allen has been named in the Australian squad to compete in the first ever ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup next month.

Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

