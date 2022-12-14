Bega District News
When council is open and closed over Christmas and New Year

Updated December 15 2022 - 5:14pm, first published 10:20am
Bega Valley Shire Council will close at 1pm on Friday, December 23 and reopen at 9am on Tuesday, January 3.

