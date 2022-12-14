When council is open and closed over Christmas and New Year

Bega Valley Shire Council will close at 1pm on Friday, December 23 and reopen at 9am on Tuesday, January 3.
Customer service phones will be diverted to afterhours service during this time.
Libraries: all shire libraries will close at 1pm on Friday, December 23 and reopen at 10am on Tuesday, January 3.
Children's Services: Sapphire Mobile Preschool will close on Friday, December 16 and open to families on Wednesday, February 1.
Bandara and the Eden Early Learning Centre will close on Monday, December 19 and reopen on Tuesday, January 10. Their community state-funded preschool and after school care program will reopen on Tuesday, January 31.
Council-managed swimming pools (Sapphire Aquatic Centre Pambula, Bemboka, Candelo and Eden) will close at 5pm on Saturday, December 24 and reopen on Tuesday, December 27. There will be no early morning swimming hours at Bemboka, Candelo and Eden swimming pools between Christmas and New Year.
Bega War Memorial and Cobargo swimming pools will close on Christmas Day and open from 12pm to 4pm on Boxing Day.
Please check with your local pool to confirm hours or changes to schedules during this period.
All Waste Transfer Stations will close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. Sites that normally open on Tuesdays will open from 10am - 2.30pm on Tuesday, December 27 and sites that normally open on Mondays will open from 10am - 2.30pm on Monday, January 2.
Cleanaway kerbside collection will continue as normal.
The Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre and the Bega Valley Regional Learning Centre will close at 1pm on Friday, December 23 and reopen at 9am on Tuesday, January 3.
